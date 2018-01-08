Filed Under:Chili Cook-Off, JetBlue, Old Dominion, Ticket Tag

KISS 99.9 is brewing up another mouth-watering masterpiece of great food, drinks and a star-studded lineup of country music artists ready to take the main stage including:

Darius Rucker, Old Dominion, Big & Rich, Maren Morris, Midland and Brandon Lay.

This is an amazing line up featuring six acts that you don’t want to miss so mark it on your calendar right now!

Also new this year, the Chili Cook-Off take place on a Saturday!

 YES SATURDAY, January 20th at C.B. Smith Park at 900 N. Flamingo Road in Pembroke Pines.

Tickets are on sale NOW here on this website and at Sedano’s Supermarkets.

At the end of the week all winners will be automatically register for a chance to upgrade their seats to the JetBlue Best Seats Of House and also to meet Old Dominion.

