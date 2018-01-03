Photo: Matthew Emmons / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Luke Bryan is all about those Dawgs.

The country star and Georgia native is clearly fired up to see the Georgia Bulldogs football team heading to next week’s College Football Playoff National Championship game against Alabama.

Bryan put his Bulldogs devotion on full display with a new Instagram video clad in a bright red Georgia sweatshirt and matching shoes with the simple caption: “Go Dawgs.”

Here’s hoping that Georgia’s legion of country music fans including Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Tyler Farr and Bryan get together for a massive viewing party when the game kicks off Monday, Jan. 8 at 8pm ET.

See the post below.