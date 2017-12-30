Ryan Seacrest will return to host television’s largest live broadcast New Year’s celebration, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, again joined by Jenny McCarthy. The show also announced that Ciara will officially ring in the New Year from the west coast as the new host of the Hollywood Party.

Mariah Carey is hoping for a redemption performance after last year’s disaster but country artists will be in full force this year as well. Don’t miss Sugarland’s reunion performance, Kane Brown and Florida Georgia Line will be rockin’ the west coast party over in California.

The New Year’s Eve broadcast is set to go down on SUNDAY, DEC. 31, beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.