Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Jason Aldean has shared the first photo of his now family of five, thanks to the recent addition of baby son Memphis.

Related: Jason Aldean’s Family Gave Him the “Coolest Christmas Gift Ever”

The sweet family photo posed in front of a Christmas tree features Aldean, wife Brittany, daughters Keeley and Kendy (from his first marriage to ex-wife Jessica) and baby Memphis.

“Merry Christmas everybody from the Aldean Crew,” reads the photo caption.

See the heartwarming image below.