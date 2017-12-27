Filed Under:Chili Cook-Off, Metro PCS Pit Pass

Metro PCS has your chance to get up close to the action at the KISS 99.9 Chili Cook-Off, count the hair on the knuckles close, only available with the EXCLUSIVE MetroPCS Pit Passes.

The place to see and be seen at the Chili Cook-Off is always near the front of the stage where the hottest acts in country music are performing before a crowd of upwards of 25-thousand people strong. So where do you want to be in that crowd? How about the front! It can be you!

No need to get up early and wait in line to get up close to the stage. All you need is a coveted MetroPCS Pit Pass available only at the Metro PCS Stores on the following dates.

  • DEERFIELD BEACH
  • Saturday, December 30th
  • 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
  • 1149 S Military Trail
  • Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

 

 

