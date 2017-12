Join Fish, U-Turn, and TC for their annual wrapping party at Mission BBQ in Davie. Bring your presents and let the Kiss Morning Show wrap your gifts just in time for Christmas! Join us as we broadcast live from Mission BBQ in Davie this Wednesday morning from 6-9, not only are we wrapping your presents, you can pick presents off our Christmas tree too! We will see y’all soon!

Mission BBQ

2411 S University Dr

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324