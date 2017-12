Yep…. he sure did! : )

Have you been watching “The Voice?” Blake Shelton is one of the 4 coaches on the show and Chloe Kohanski from “Team Blake” was crowned the winner last night. Congratulations Chloe! Fingers crossed we get a country song from you next year. : )

Congratulations… People Magazine’s Sexiest Man of the Year… Blake Shelton… on your Season 13 win on “The Voice.” 6th time Coach Blake has won. 2017 has been a good year for you. : )