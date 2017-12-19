Photo: Larry McCormack / USA Today

Reba McEntire’s legendary life and career have landed the singer in the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans class of 2018.

The award is bestowed on “admired leaders who have succeeded despite facing adversities, and who have remained committed to higher education and charitable efforts in their local communities” (via HAA).

McEntire has thrived as a country music superstar, despite early hardships including a 1991 plane crash that killed seven of her band members and a tour manager.

“I always say that you need three things to succeed in life: a wishbone, a backbone and a funny bone,” McEntire said in a statement. “These qualities have served me well in every part of my life, and I have no doubt my fellow honorees would agree. I am honored to be inducted into the Horatio Alger Association, and I can’t wait to meet our 2018 Scholars and help them in any way I can to reach their own dreams.”

“The Horatio Alger Association stands for integrity, honesty and resilience – qualities that Reba certainly exemplifies,” explained Matthew Rose, president, Horatio Alger Association and 2013 Horatio Alger Award recipient. “She has faced numerous challenges in both her early career and personal tragedies, with admirable strength and grace. Reba inspires us all with her tenacity and always upbeat attitude. Her positive outlook is contagious and she will serve as an excellent role model for our Scholars. For these reasons and more, we are proud to recognize her as a 2018 Horatio Alger Member.”