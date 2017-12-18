Unless otherwise indicated below, WKIS-FM general contest rules apply to WKIS-FM contests. For the specific terms and conditions applicable to a particular WKIS-FM contest, please see below.

Text on the 10’s: KISS 99.9’s Chili CookOff

Contest Date Range: December 18, 2017 8:00 AM – December 22, 2017 8:00 PM

Contest Rules:

For the KISS 99.9 Chili CookOff Text to Win Contest, enter between 8:00 AM and 8:00 PM ET on 12/18/17 – 12/22/17 by texting the secret keyword to 96750 for a chance to win. On or about 12/26/17 at 10:00 AM, one (1) winner will be randomly selected from among all entries, and upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to Chili CookOff, Saturday, January 20, 2018 at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Entercom Miami. Total prize value $112. Otherwise, KISS 99.9’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Entrants may receive a bounceback text from Station with confirmation of Contest entry. Standard message and data rates may apply, the frequency of any automated marketing message(s) individual opts in to receive are recurring and varies, text STOP to cancel, and terms are available by clicking HERE.

Text on the 10’s Weekend: KISS 99.9’s Chili CookOff

Contest Date Range: December 22, 2017 8:00 PM – December 25, 2017 7:00 PM

Contest Rules:

For the KISS 99.9 Chili CookOff Text to Win Weekend Contest, enter between 8:00 PM and 7:00 PM ET on 12/22/17 – 12/25/17 by texting the secret keyword to 96750 for a chance to win. On or about 12/26/17 at 10:00 AM, one (1) winner will be randomly selected from among all entries, and upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to Chili CookOff, Saturday, January 20, 2018 at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Entercom Miami. Total prize value $112. Otherwise, KISS 99.9’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Entrants may receive a bounceback text from Station with confirmation of Contest entry. Standard message and data rates may apply, the frequency of any automated marketing message(s) individual opts in to receive are recurring and varies, text STOP to cancel, and terms are available by clicking HERE.

Text on the 10’s: KISS 99.9’s Chili CookOff

Contest Date Range: December 26, 2017 8:00 AM – December 29, 2017 8:00 PM

Contest Rules:

For the KISS 99.9 Chili CookOff Text to Win Weekend Contest, enter between 8:00 AM and 8:00 PM ET on 12/26/17 – 12/29/17 by texting the secret keyword to 96750 for a chance to win. On or about 1/2/18 at 10:00 AM, one (1) winner will be randomly selected from among all entries, and upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to Chili CookOff, Saturday, January 20, 2018 at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Entercom Miami. Total prize value $112. Otherwise, KISS 99.9’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Entrants may receive a bounceback text from Station with confirmation of Contest entry. Standard message and data rates may apply, the frequency of any automated marketing message(s) individual opts in to receive are recurring and varies, text STOP to cancel, and terms are available by clicking HERE.