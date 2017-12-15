By Darlene Evans
Filed Under:Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Wedding
Prince Harry (R) and Meghan Markle (L) attend a Wheelchair Tennis match during the Invictus Games 2017 (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation )

Kensington Palace just announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be married on Saturday, May 19 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.   : )

AP is saying that his brother William may have a bit of a conflict.  William is president of the English Football Association and that’s the date of the FA Cup Final.   Betcha he goes to the wedding.   : )

Just love Prince Harry and Meghan.   Hope we will be able to watch the wedding somehow.   I would love to watch our American girl marry her prince.  – Darlene Evans

Good news for a change!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

ON SALE NOW: Chili Cook-Off VIP Experience & GA Tickets
Chili Cook-Off 2018 Lineup Revealed + Ticket Tag

Listen Live