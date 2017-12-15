Prince Harry (R) and Meghan Markle (L) attend a Wheelchair Tennis match during the Invictus Games 2017 (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation )

Kensington Palace just announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be married on Saturday, May 19 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. : )

AP is saying that his brother William may have a bit of a conflict. William is president of the English Football Association and that’s the date of the FA Cup Final. Betcha he goes to the wedding. : )

Just love Prince Harry and Meghan. Hope we will be able to watch the wedding somehow. I would love to watch our American girl marry her prince. – Darlene Evans

Good news for a change!