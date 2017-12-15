For limited time only (December 15th – December 24th) buy a family 4pack of Tickets for Chili Cook Off Powered by Ford and save $25 from regular price. This is a great gift for this Holiday season!!

KISS 99.9 is brewing up another mouth-watering masterpiece of great food, drinks and a star-studded lineup of country music artists ready to take the main stage including:

Darius Rucker, Old Dominion, Big & Rich, Maren Morris, Midland and Brandon Lay.

This is an amazing line up featuring six acts that you don’t want to miss so mark it on your calendar right now!

Also new this year, the Chili Cook-Off take place on a Saturday!

YES SATURDAY, January 20th at C.B. Smith Park at 900 N. Flamingo Road in Pembroke Pines.

For more information visit WKIS.COM

USE PROMO CODE: HOLIDAY

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS