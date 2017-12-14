Photo: Anthony Behar / USA Today Network

By Robyn Collins

Taylor Swift released Reputation this year, and it went platinum the first week.

In her latest social media post, a live shot from London, the singer thanked her fans for a great year and extended extra gratitude to those who sent her happy birthday wishes (Swift turned 28 yesterday, Dec. 13).

“I love you guys so much. This was a photo @paul_sidoti took at @capitalofficial Jingle Bell Ball in London a few days ago. I couldn’t have asked for a better year, all thanks to you. Thanks for all the birthday wishes. Can’t wait to see what 28 will be like. See you on tour.”

The superstar will kick off her tour to promote Reputation on May 8 in Glendale, Arizona.