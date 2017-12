Photo: Rick Diamond / Getty Images

Yep…. Sugarland is back with some new music for us… AND…. they will be on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve TV special too. Kane Brown will be on also with Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello, Ciara and lots of other performers too in New York City’s Times Square for the annual New Year’s Eve celebration.

We will be counting down to 2018 … starting at 8:00 p.m. : )