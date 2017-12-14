Photo: David McClister

By Lauren Hoffman

Jake Owen appeared on the latest episode of TBS’ Drop the Mic, where he country star participated in the rap battle against comedian and actor, Wayne Brady.

The show stems from the popular segment which originated on The Late Late Show with James Corden and is hosted by Method Man and Hailey Baldwin. Brady tends to catch the “Good Company” singer off guard during the segment, but to his credit, he does have an extensive background in improv, which seems like good prep for rap battling.

Watch it all go down below.