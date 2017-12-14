George Clooney and mom during "Ocean's Thirteen." (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

It pays to be friends with George Clooney. During an interview on Headliners, Clooney’s long time friend and husband to Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber shared a story how Clooney once gifted 14 of his best buddies with a million dollars each in cash.

Gerber said that Clooney invited their group of friends to dinner at his house back in 2013 and when they arrived, there was a black suitcase for each of them. Clooney explained that he wanted each of them to know much they meant to him and his life. He went on to say, “I came to L.A., I slept on your couch.” He then told them he wanted to give back to them and had them open their cash-filled suitcases. Clooney also informed his friends that he’d paid all of their taxes for the year.

Also recently Clooney and his wife were traveling from California to England with their twins and he gave everyone in first class noise cancelling headphones just in case his twins got rowdy…George Clooney is one amazing guy and friend!