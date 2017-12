Kelsea Ballerini married the love of her life… Morgan Evans on December 2nd… almost a year after they were engaged. They only dated 9 months before Morgan asked Kelsea to marry him. They both new right away they had a forever love. : )

You’ve got to hear Morgan’s new single…. “I Do.”

Morgan said… “Wrote it about my girlfriend. Recorded it about my fiance. Releasing it about my wife.”