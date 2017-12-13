Photo: Paul Drinkwater / NBC

By Robyn Collins

Popstar Gwen Stefani welcomed her country singing boyfriend Blake Shelton to the stage for her NBC Christmas special, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, Tuesday, Dec. 12.

The title track from Stefani’s new Christmas project by the same name was written and performed by the lovebirds on the album and on the show.

Also joining the former No Doubt front woman were Chelsea Handler, who played a naughty Elf on the Shelf, actor Kim Jeong, Ne-Yo and Seth McFarlane who sang a tune with the “Queen of Christmas.”

Stefani posted, “It was incredible to write with @BlakeShelton & share the stage for a song that is so joyful & Christmas-y!”

