Dwayne The Rock Johnson and Lauren Hashian arrive at the Premiere of "G.I. Joe: Retaliation" at TCL Chinese Theatre . (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared a sweet pic of on Facebook of his little girl,Jasmine Lia sitting infant of a Christmas tree with a sign announcing that she is going to be a big sister. The Facebook post read, “Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement – IT’S A GIRL! 🌺 Lauren Hashing Official and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby.” Congrats to The Rock and his growing family!