Filed Under:Kelsea Ballerini, Morgan Evans
Photo: Larry McCormack / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Kelsea Ballerini and husband Morgan Evans have shared some sweet photos from the couple’s tropical honeymoon.

Related: Kelsea Ballerini Marries Morgan Evans in Mexico

Ballerini posted a handful of pics of herself relaxing in an idyllic locale. “Hubs is a photographer,” the singer captioned the set.

Evans shared just one image of the couple sharing an intimate moment in the surf with the simple caption of “I do.”

The country singers were married on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Saturday (Dec. 2).

Check out their photos below.

Hubs is a photographer.

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

I do.

A post shared by Morgan Evans (@morganevansmusic) on

More From KISS 99.9 FM

ON SALE NOW: Chili Cook-Off VIP Experience & GA Tickets
Morning Show Road Show

Listen Live