Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

Gwen Stefani showed us her favorite holiday gift ALREADY…. her beau… Blake Shelton. : )

Lookie see…. Gwen posted a pic of her favorite gift ….”People’s Sexiest Man Alive.”

Gwen has a new album out called… “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” and Blake sings on the title track.

Gwen is giving Blake a couch for Christmas. He will be able to sit on it when he makes fires outside her home in Los Angeles. : )