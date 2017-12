Pizza Hut is stepping up their game by adding beer! On Tuesday, Pizza Hut started testing beer delivery in Phoenix today and intends to add wine in January.

Phoenix customers can order six packs of Budweiser, Bud Light, Shocktop and a local craft beer. The beer will arrive cold in a specially designed cooler, and drivers will check IDs to ensure the purchaser is over 21.

Pizza Hut is hoping to extend the beer delivery to additional markets next year.