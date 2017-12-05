By Dina B
There are now giant mattresses for families who want to co-sleep.

The Ace Collection, offers a super-sized line of high-quality mattresses and bedding that can fit whole families, as they come in sizes larger than the typical king. Currently, the line contains mattresses in three sizes: Ace, Ace Player and Ace Family Size.

Hey I get it, I slept with my mother growing up. The only difference was that my father was a cop and worked nights when I was little so she didn’t mind.  I don’t know if I would want a bed big enough for the whole family, though. What about you? 

Check out the size of that thing…

 

 

 

