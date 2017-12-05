There’s a reason the Jeep brand has been around for more than 75 years. Jeep has consistently specialized in an area other automakers haven’t, and that speciality is building vehicles that can take on any type of driving adventure.

Originally started as a vehicle built for the military in WWII, Jeep has evolved into a brand that offers some of the most diverse off-roading 4×4 vehicles. Whether buyers want luxury, fuel economy, performance, style, big or small, everyone can get what they want with a 4×4 drivetrain. Here’s a look at some of the available 4×4 systems offered by Jeep.

LEARN MORE >