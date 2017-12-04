KISS CARES FOR KIDS RADIOTHON

The KISS 99.9 Cares for Kids Radiothon is December 7 & 8. It’s the ONE time all year when KISS 99.9 listeners really step up and support kids. With your help, we CAN make a difference.

KISS 99.9 is asking all country music fans and all of South Florida to tune-in and open their hearts for the 14th annual Radiothon to benefit the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Foundation, the fund-raising arm of the Hollywood hospital.

The live broadcast and pledge drive will start at 6 a.m. at the lobby of Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and end at 6 p.m.

Over the two-day event, listeners generously step up to the plate to donate money for the young patients at the hospital.

Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Foundation raises money to help underwrite the cost of programs and equipment at the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, the leading children’s hospital in Broward and Palm Beach counties. Established in 1994, the Foundation provides philanthropic-based support that supplements the income from payers and tax revenues received by the Memorial Healthcare System. The Foundation serves as the central agency through which charitable contributions are made.

If you’d like to make a donation, CALL 954-602-KIDS (5437) during the radiothon or CLICK HERE TO DONATE.