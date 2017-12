Kelsea Ballerini is a married woman. According to People magazine she tied the knot with her fiancé Morgan Evans in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, this past Saturday. The pair exchanged vows during an intimate oceanside ceremony in front of family and friends. Kelsea walked down the aisle barefoot in a simple gown with lace details by Berta. Congrats to the Newlyweds!

Mr & Mrs. Evans. A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Dec 3, 2017 at 4:32pm PST