Disney Pulls “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” From Theatres

Before sitting back and watching Disney’s newest animated movie “Coco” moviegoers have to watch a short film, “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” but that’s getting ready to change. According to Mashable, Disney is pulling the short film, that runs 21 minutes, from movie theaters December 8th. Many moviegoers have complained that the short is too long, leaving many to believe this is why Disney is pulling the short that stars Olaf, but according to Entertainment Weekly that isn’t the case. “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” was scheduled as a limited run and was already scheduled to end this week.