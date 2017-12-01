Are dogs smarter than cats? This is a debate that many have but it looks like science has spoken and Dogs are smarter than Cats….Please don’t shoot the messenger. According to

a paper that will be published in the journal Frontiers in Neuroanatomy, “dogs’ brains have more than twice as many cortical neurons — the cells linked to thinking, planning and complex behavior — than cats’ brains do.” After a lot of counting the scientist discovered that the “dogs have about 530 million cortical neurons, while cats have about 250 million.”