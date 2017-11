Kellogg’s and Nintendo have teamed up for Super Mario Cereal, a sugary breakfast cereal designed to promote Super Mario Odyssey. Nintendo enthusiasts, the release is noteworthy for another reason: The cereal box is an amiibo.

Nintendo and Kellogg’s announced that the limited-edition cereal will officially start hitting store shelves on Dec. 11. The cereal is described as a mixed berry-flavored cereal with “power-up marshmallows.”’