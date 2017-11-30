Gwen Stefani Reveals How Blake Shelton Formed Her Christmas Album

Gwen Stefani performed Wednesday on the Christmas in Rockefeller Center Special. Her new Christmas Album is titled You Make It Feel Like Christmas, which is also the title of the duet she recorded with BF Blake Shelton.

Stefani revealed that Blake was sitting on his bus, and he began writing (the song) “You Make it Feel Like Christmas,” which he sent to her in a voice text. She listened to it, thought wow he just wrote a hit and decided to finish the song with him and make it a duet.

