Gwen Stefani Reveals How Blake Shelton Formed Her Christmas Album

By Dina B
Filed Under: Blake Shelton, Christmas Album, Christmas music, Gwen Stefani, You Make It Feel Like Christmas

Gwen Stefani performed Wednesday on the Christmas in Rockefeller Center Special. Her new Christmas Album is titled You Make It Feel Like Christmas, which is also the title of the duet she recorded with BF Blake Shelton.

Stefani revealed that Blake was sitting on his bus, and he began writing (the song) “You Make it Feel Like Christmas,” which he sent to her in a voice text.  She listened to it, thought wow he just wrote a hit and decided to finish the song with him and make it a duet.

Listen below…

More from Dina B
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

ON SALE NOW: Chili Cook-Off VIP Experience & GA Tickets
Morning Show Road Show

Listen Live