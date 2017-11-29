Kane Brown Lives His Best Life in ‘Found You’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Life is good for Kane Brown these days.

Related: Go Inside Kane Brown’s Tour Bus



The breakout country star has shared a new music video, “Found You,” which follows Brown as he hops a private jet to a massive festival gig. The slow-motion clip is an apt reflection of the contemplative track, packed with concert imagery and a few clips of the singer enjoying a little downtime in the city.

“Found You” is one of the four bonus tracks included on the deluxe edition of Brown’s self-titled full-length debut.

Check out the new clip below.