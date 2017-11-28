Grammy Nominees Revealed

By Dina B
The Recording Academy has revealed the full list of nominees for the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards.  James Corden will host this year’s show which will air live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, Sunday January 28 at 8pm on CBS.

Here are the nominees in the country categories.

Country solo performance:

“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt

“Losing You” — Alison Krauss

“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert

“I Could Use a Love Song” — Maren Morris

“Either Way” — Chris Stapleton

Country duo/group performance:

“It Ain’t My Fault” — Brothers Osborne

“My Old Man” — Zac Brown Band

“You Look Good” — Lady Antebellum

“Better Man” — Little Big Town

“Drinkin’ Problem” — Midland

Country song:

“Better Man” (Little Big Town)

“Body Like a Back Road” (Sam Hunt)

“Broken Halos” (Chris Stapleton)

“Drinkin’ Problem” (Midland)

“Tin Man” (Miranda Lambert)

Country album:

Cosmic Hallelujah — Kenny Chesney

Heart Break — Lady Antebellum

The Breaker — Little Big Town

Life Changes — Thomas Rhett

From a Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton

Comments

Leave a Reply

