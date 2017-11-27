Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Engaged

By Dina B
Prince Harry and Suits star Meghan Markle are engaged. Prince Harry hadn’t even finished his proposal when Meghan Markle kept interrupting — CAN I SAY YES NOW?!  The engagement happened a few weeks ago at Harry’s Nottingham Cottage inside Kensington Palace.

In an interview with the BBC, Harry revealed that he included two diamonds that belonged to his mother, Princess Diana, in Meghan’s engagement ring “to make sure that she’s with us on this crazy journey together.”

Isn’t that sweet? Check out the engagement photos and ring below…

 

 

