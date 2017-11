Country superstars Big & Rich are hosting our ‘Count On Country’ Giving Tuesday special at 12Noon on KISS 99.9. This exclusive content will include everyone from CMA Entertainer of the Year Garth Brooks to The Mayor of Las Vegas, Carolyn Goodman. The ‘Las Vegas’ Victims’ Fund’ is currently at 11.5 million dollars raised out of a 15M goal. With this program we will come together for a message of hope, resilience and community to help them achieve that goal.