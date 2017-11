Kendall Jenner, who grew up in reality television on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” has since made her way to the catwalk and is now the world’s highest-earning model. By doing so Jenner, has dethroned 15-year champ Gisele Bundchen.

According to Forbes, the supermodel earned $22 million this year while Bundchen made $17.5 million. Bundchen dropped significantly in comparison to last year’s when Forbes estimated she made $30.5 million.