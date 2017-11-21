Country Artists Set to Perform This Thanksgiving

Dustin Lynch, Cam, Lauren Alaina and Sara Evans are among the performers during NBC-TV’s 91st Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, airing live Thursday (11/23) at 9am

Kelsea Ballerini will headline CBS-TV’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, airing live Thursday (11/23) at 9am

Thomas Rhett will perform the halftime show for The Cowboys-Chargers game on Thanksgiving Day. Kick Off’s at 4:30pm on CBS.

Carrie Underwood and John Legend will co-host Grammy’s Greatest Stories: A 60th Anniversary Special Nov. 24 on CBS-TV. The show will feature rare archival footage, exclusive interviews and appearances by Grammy winners and nominees, including Blake Shelton and Keith Urban.

Have a Safe & Happy Thanksgiving!