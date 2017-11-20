The Hit CMT Show ‘Nashville’ Is Ending

Nashville’s upcoming season will be its last. Nashville was initially cancelled by ABC, but jumped to CMT after fans campaigned for its return. The series ranks as the CMT’s highest-rated and most-watched show ever, averaging 2.1 million weekly viewers.

Executive producer Marshall Herskovitz said in a statement to Deadline, “All of us on Nashville are so incredibly grateful to the show’s fans, who convinced CMT to give us a chance to keep telling the story of these remarkable characters and we want to return the favor with a final season that celebrates all the joys and passions, twists and turns–and amazing music–that made Nashville such an exciting journey for the last six years.”

Nashville’s final season premieres on January 4.