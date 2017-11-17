Chili Cook-Off FAQs 2018

When is the KISS 99.9 Chili Cook Off?

The event is on SATURDAY, January 20, 2018.

Where is the KISS 99.9 Chili Cook Off?

CB Smith Park, 900 N. Flamingo Road in Pembroke Pines.

What time does the festival start?

Concert gates will open at 8:30 a.m. The first act will take the stage at 10 a.m.

Who is performing?

Darius Rucker, Old Dominion, Big & Rich, Maren Morris, Midland and Brandon Lay

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets are currently on sale to the general public.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE or buy them at Sedano’s Supermarkets.

How much do tickets cost?

Tickets start at $56.00 each.

Does everyone need a ticket to enter the festival?

Yes. Every person will need a ticket regardless of age.

Where can I park?

Parking will be available within C.B. Smith Park. Every car needs a parking pass and everyone in the car needs a ticket to the concert. If you do not have a ticket to the event, you will not be able to access the park.

First time festival goers PLEASE NOTE – Traffic into C.B. Smith Park gets quite congested during peak periods prior to the show. Please give yourself ample time to avoid disappointment.

How much does parking cost?

Parking is $20. Click here to purchase parking passes online.

Will there be ADA parking available?

Yes. Handicapped parking will be available on Johnson Street with an official handicapped parking decal.

When do the parking gates open?

Parking gates on Pines Blvd. will open at 2:00 a.m. Parking gates on Taft Street will open at 6:30 a.m.

What items are prohibited?

NO cans, coolers, bottles, video cameras, flags or flag poles, weapons, umbrellas, backpacks or pets allowed.

Can I purchase food and drinks at the festival?

Yes, food and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Can I taste the chili entered in the competition?

No. Chili from the competition cannot be tasted by the public unless the contestant has a registered food vendor permit.

What happens if it rains?

The event is rain or shine… NO refunds are available.

For more information, call KISS 99.9 at 305-654-1700.