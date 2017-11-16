Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Daughter Is Stepping Into The Spotlight

By U-Turn Laverne
Dwayne Johnson . (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter is stepping into the spotlight. The Rock’s 16-year-old daughter Simone Garcia Johnson has been named next year’s Golden Globe Ambassador. What does that mean? Well, Simone will be on hand to help distribute trophies to the winners of the Golden Globes on January 7. Last year’s Golden Globe Ambassadors were Sylvester Stallone’s three daughters, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet. The year prior, it was Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne Foxx. As you can see on The Rocks Twitter feed below, he is one proud Papa!

