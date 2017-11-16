Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter is stepping into the spotlight. The Rock’s 16-year-old daughter Simone Garcia Johnson has been named next year’s Golden Globe Ambassador. What does that mean? Well, Simone will be on hand to help distribute trophies to the winners of the Golden Globes on January 7. Last year’s Golden Globe Ambassadors were Sylvester Stallone’s three daughters, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet. The year prior, it was Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne Foxx. As you can see on The Rocks Twitter feed below, he is one proud Papa!
Very proud papa bear. ❤️ #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/fur0L4elEx
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 16, 2017
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
finding words to describe exactly how i feel right now is a bit hard. thank you thank you thank you. thank you to the HFPA, my parents, and everyone else who has helped this all come together. I feel so blessed to be a part of this incredible journey and be known as the first Golden Globe Ambassador. #Globes75 @goldenglobes