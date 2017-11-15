Pink Reveals Celebrity Crush During Carpool Karaoke

Last night Pink road shot-gun for an installment of The Late Late Show’s Carpool Karaoke, where she revealed that she wanted to marry Jon Bon Jovi as a child and was “devastated” when he married his high school sweetheart Dorothea. She added that when she finally got to meet Bon Jovi years later, she told him the story and he sent her a pair of leather pants and a note that read, “Now you can finally get into my pants.”

Pink also spilled the beans about a date that she went on when she was N’Sync’s opening act back in 2000..yes she reveals that she went on a date with Joey Fatone. However, she put him in the “friend zone” because she prefers bad boys.