Stove Top Creates Thanksgiving Dinner Pants

This Thanksgiving Stove Top not only has you covered in the stuffing department but they have created Thanksgiving Dinner Pants. Thanksgiving Dinner Pants are unisex pants with an elastic band so you can stuff yourself in comfort. Their motto, wear the stuff Thanksgiving is made of! The good news, Stove Top will donate $10,000 to Feeding America.

I really want a pair but unfortunately they are completely SOLD OUT! The site said Unfortunately There Are No Leftovers! At least check out the hilarious pants below…