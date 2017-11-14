NYC Man Goes Viral for Snapping at LeBron James on Subway

By U-Turn Laverne
LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Not everyone knows who Lebron James is and some people really don’t care…LeBron James got called out by a New York City guy for filming their subway ride without permission. The Cleveland Cavaliers star was taking the train when he decided to start filming the people around him, one guy  sitting next to James,  was not interested in being a part of the video and asked him, “Can you not?” while pushing the camera away. The snub by James Michael Angelo quickly went viral. In an interview with, For the Win  e said that he didn’t recognize James and thought the Cavs were a college basketball team. He went on to say,  “I noticed a bunch of tall guys getting in the train, but I was listening to U2 and I didn’t want to be filmed.”

