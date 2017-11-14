New Guidelines May Determine You Have High Blood Pressure

Monday… for the first time in 14 years… the American Heart Association rolled out new guidelines to determine if we have high blood pressure.

High blood pressure is now defined by a systolic reading of 130 mm HG and a diastolic measurement of 80 or higher. Used to be 140 over 90 was high blood pressure. Now that is considered hypertension.

Looks like with the news guidelines … almost half of US adults will be considered to have high blood pressure.

Remember … high blood pressure is known as “the Silent Killer.” It is the #2 risk factor in the number of preventable stroke and heart disease deaths.

So… make sure and monitor your blood pressure. We want you around for a good long while. : )

New categories now are:

Normal: Less than 120/80 mm HG

Elevated: Top number (systolic) between 120-129 and bottom number (diastolic) less than 80

Stage 1: Systolic between 130-139 or diastolic between 80-89

Stage 2: Systolic at least 140 or diastolic at lease 90 mm HG Hypertensive Crisis: Top number over 180 and bottom number over 120