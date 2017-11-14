Carly Pearce Gets Her 1st Number One Single

By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: Carly Pearce, Every Little Thing, Number One Country Song
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 09: Musician Carly Pearce speaks on the CMT's Next Women of Country panel hosted by the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on June 9, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

Yep… she did it!   Carly Pearce’s debut single “Every Little Thing” went to #1 this week.   Carly is the only woman to make it to #1 with her debut single this year.   Another stat… since the beginning of Billboard’s Country Airplay chart … Carly is one of only 12 women to do so.

Carly said….

“I’ve worked and prayed for this moment. “To anyone who has embraced ‘Every Little Thing,’ you’ve changed my life so much more than I could have imagined. I am so grateful for my first-ever #1 and the sometimes-rough journey to this dream I’ve had since I was a little girl.”

It was a long row to hoe for Carly.   Her parent supported her decision to drop out of high school at 16 years old to  perform at Dollywood.   Carly got her diploma through home schooling.

Congratulations Carly.   You’ll remember every little thing about your 1st #1 song!

More from Darlene Evans
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

ON SALE NOW: Chili Cook-Off VIP Experience & GA Tickets
Morning Show Road Show

Listen Live