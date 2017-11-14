Carly Pearce Gets Her 1st Number One Single

Yep… she did it! Carly Pearce’s debut single “Every Little Thing” went to #1 this week. Carly is the only woman to make it to #1 with her debut single this year. Another stat… since the beginning of Billboard’s Country Airplay chart … Carly is one of only 12 women to do so.

Carly said….

“I’ve worked and prayed for this moment. “To anyone who has embraced ‘Every Little Thing,’ you’ve changed my life so much more than I could have imagined. I am so grateful for my first-ever #1 and the sometimes-rough journey to this dream I’ve had since I was a little girl.”

It was a long row to hoe for Carly. Her parent supported her decision to drop out of high school at 16 years old to perform at Dollywood. Carly got her diploma through home schooling.

Congratulations Carly. You’ll remember every little thing about your 1st #1 song!