Send Your Letters To South Florida Seniors Because KISS CARES

The holidays are just around the corner and for many people that means heading home to spend time with loved ones, including our aging parents. However, some seniors do not get any visitors during the holidays. That is where we come in because KISS CARES.

We are asking our caring and compassionate community to help us send 10,000 letters to South Florida seniors.

Let’s show them we care, let’s show them love and compassion.

Just write a letter for someone who may be in a nursing home, community home or assisted living facility and mail it to us:

KISS 99.9

C/O: KISS CARES

194 NW 187TH ST.

MIAMI, FL 33169

Or you can drop it off during regular business hours: Monday – Friday: 8:30-5:30. We are located at 194 NW 187th Street Miami, FL 33169.

We’ll do the rest!

This would make a great class project for students so teachers can have their kids write up a letter and send them to us!

If you have any questions, please reach out to us at: kissmorningshow@wkis.com