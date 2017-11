Miranda Lambert’s boyfriend Anderson East slammed Garth Brooks for lip syncing at last weeks CMA Awards show. Miranda also commented on her boyfriends post saying, “Hi five on this babe. Garth openly admitted that he did choose to lip synch because he was under the weather. Garth did win Entertainer of the year at the 51st Annual CMA Awards.

A post shared by Anderson East (@andersoneast) on Nov 9, 2017 at 8:37pm PST