Carrie Underwood Is Recovering After A Bad Fall At Her Home

Carrie Underwood is recovering after falling on the steps outside her home in Nashville on Friday. According to the Tennessean, Carrie was treated at the hospital for a broken wrist,cuts and abrasions. Carrie shared a sweet statement on Twitter saying, “Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody…I’ll be alright…might just take some time…glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me,” Underwood tweeted Sunday. .

Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody…I’ll be alright…might just take some time…glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) November 12, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js